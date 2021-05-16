NBA Draft 2021: Date, Selection Order, Lottery Predictions and Top Prospects

0 of 5

Brody Schmidt/Associated Press

The 2020-21 NBA regular season has come to a close, and the field for the play-in tournament has been set. 20 of the league's teams are still alive for the postseason, while 10 can officially turn the page to the upcoming draft.

With less uncertainty surrounding the draft class than there was a year ago, this year's pre-draft period should be full of intrigue. While we don't know how the lottery will unfold just yet, we do know which teams have the best chances of landing a lottery pick.

With the regular season now in the rear view, let's examine the early draft picture. Here, you'll find a look at the pre-lottery draft order, the most likely lottery prospects and some incoming players worthy of consideration at the top of Round 1.