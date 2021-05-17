Belmont Stakes 2021: Early Predictions for Rombauer, Top Contenders

0 of 3

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Rombauer stormed into the history books with a win at the 2021 Preakness Stakes disrupting a Triple Crown bid for Medina Spirit.

Now the question becomes whether the colt is good enough to steal a second jewel in the crown heading into the final leg at the 2021 Belmont Stakes.

The Belmont is a fitting conclusion to the trio of races. Each race presents a different challenge. The Derby typically draws the strongest and largest field, forcing the winner to navigate a field of around 20 horses. The Preakness challenges a horse's speed. The grueling mile-and-a-half Belmont is a test of endurance and will.

The field for the Belmont is uncertain at this point. If Rombauer decides to run, a difficult field could await. None of the top five finishers at the Kentucky Derby went to Pimlico to challenge Medina Spirit so a few of those horses could be looking at one last shot at glory.

Then again, Rombauer was a relative unknown heading into the Preakness. Another little-known challenger could come and surprise once again.

For now, let's examine some of the top contenders who are considered probable or possible, per Horse Racing Nation.