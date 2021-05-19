Ranking Every MLB Offense at 2021 Season's Quarter Mark

4 of 10

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

15. Arizona Diamondbacks

Non-Pitcher Stats: 47 HR, 13 SB, .243 AVG, .324 OBP, .413 SLG, 102 wRC+

As he's been on the injured list with a hamstring strain since April 8, the Diamondbacks have had to do without star Ketel Marte for all but six of their games. More recently, Carson Kelly (toe) and Asdrubal Cabrera (hamstring) have also had to go on the IL.

Yet two things are sustaining the Snakes offense. For one, only two teams have a lower strikeout rate. For two, they actually lead the NL in extra-base hits. So if they can get to a point where the worst of their injury issues are behind them, watch out for them as a potential Cinderella team.

14. New York Yankees

Non-Pitcher Stats: 56 HR, 7 SB, .225 AVG, .317 OBP, .384 SLG, 100 wRC+

The Yankees hit 55 more home runs than any other team between 2017 and 2020, so it's not exactly a surprise to see them tied atop the American League in that category thus far in 2021.

But even more so than in any of the four previous seasons, the Yankees offense just feel so darn one-dimensional this year. Per their .266 BABIP, they're specifically having issues generating hits on balls in play. Their league-worst .233 average against the shift would seem to be a big factor there.

13. Washington Nationals

Non-Pitcher Stats: 39 HR, 16 SB, .258 AVG, .327 OBP, .408 SLG, 101 wRC+

The Nationals are still waiting on Juan Soto to resemble the guy who staked a claim as one of the greatest young hitters in history between 2018 and 2020. No thanks to a left shoulder injury that sidelined him for a bit, he only has a 110 wRC+ through 27 games.

Yet the rest of Washington's offense has been surprisingly efficient, specifically to the extent that it's turning swings into hits at a higher rate than any other NL club. Nobody deserves attention more than Trea Turner, who's up to a 157 wRC+ with 10 homers and seven steals already.

12. Los Angeles Angels

Non-Pitcher Stats: 50 HR, 17 SB, .251 AVG, .312 OBP, .412 SLG, 104 wRC+

The Angels are going to be without Mike Trout (calf) for as long as two months, but what he, Shohei Ohtani and Jared Walsh have done as a trio still counts. Ohtani leads MLB with 13 home runs—the most recent of which came off a pitch at eye level—and collectively they boast a 175 wRC+ and 28 home runs.

It's too bad that fellow star Anthony Rendon has struggled to keep up. The Angels have also suffered from a less-than-selective approach that's netted them an MLB-low 7.0 walk percentage. Even relative to his usual standards, it's baffling that Jose Iglesias has only two free passes in 140 plate appearances.

11. Oakland Athletics

Non-Pitcher Stats: 53 HR, 22 SB, .224 AVG, .308 OBP, .395 SLG, 104 wRC+

The A's might not be the best home run-hitting team in baseball, but they could be the most democratic homer-hitting squad. They're tied with the Mariners for the league's highest fly-ball percentage, and only they and the Yankees have eight players with as many as four homers.

But much like the Yankees, the A's are having issues generating non-homer hits. Their .267 BABIP barely ranks ahead of New York, which largely comes down to how their .176 batting average on ground balls is the lowest such mark of the 14-year pitch tracking era.