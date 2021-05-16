Fantasy Baseball 2021: Notable Pickups to Target on Waiver-Wire for Week 7

0 of 3

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays starter Shane McClanahan has been on the fantasy baseball radar for a few weeks.

The southpaw has impressed with his overpowering velocity, which led to four consecutive five-strikeout outings.

What makes him a more viable waiver-wire option after Saturday is he pitched five innings and crossed over the five-strikeout threshold.

Now that the 24-year-old pitched long enough into a game to be eligible for wins, he carries more fantasy value.

Colorado starter Jon Gray sits on the opposite end of the pitching spectrum partly because of his home ballpark, but he has been equally as impressive from a fantasy standpoint.

If you need pitching for the upcoming week, McClanahan and Gray may be your best options.