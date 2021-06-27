X

    White Sox's Jose Abreu Exits with Injury After HBP vs. Mariners; X-Rays Negative

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 27, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning in a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press

    The Chicago White Sox announced first baseman Jose Abreu is day-to-day after leaving Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners with a bruised left knee.  

    The team noted X-rays were negative after he was struck on the knee by a pitch from M's reliever JT Chargois.

    Abreu, 34, just keeps on slugging. Last season he hit .317 with 19 homers and 60 RBI in 60 games en route to winning American League MVP. Over the course of a full 162-game season, those numbers would have translated to 51 homers and 162 RBI. 

    His pace would have surely slowed, likely to the tune of the 33 dingers he hit in 2018 to go along with a career-high 123 RBI. Abreu's career high in homers is 36, set during his rookie season in 2014, so a 50-homer campaign would have been a major outlier. 

    He's a bit off that pace this season, with 12 homers and 53 RBI through 72 games played. Another 30-dinger season isn't out of the question, however.

    If he's forced to miss time, look for Yasmani Grandal or Andrew Vaughn to slide over to first base, which would open up some playing time for Zack Collins and Luis Gonzalez.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      White Sox's Abreu suffers bruised knee on HBP

      White Sox's Abreu suffers bruised knee on HBP
      Chicago White Sox logo
      Chicago White Sox

      White Sox's Abreu suffers bruised knee on HBP

      Jesse Rogers
      via ESPN.com

      Josh Naylor Carted Off Field

      Cleveland OF leaves game after scary collision with a teammate

      Josh Naylor Carted Off Field
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Josh Naylor Carted Off Field

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Hector Santiago Becomes First Pitcher to Fail a Foreign Substance Check

      Hector Santiago Becomes First Pitcher to Fail a Foreign Substance Check
      Chicago White Sox logo
      Chicago White Sox

      Hector Santiago Becomes First Pitcher to Fail a Foreign Substance Check

      Tony Marchese
      via On Tap Sports Net

      Ex-White Sox arm Héctor Santiago ejected in 'sticky stuff' check

      Ex-White Sox arm Héctor Santiago ejected in 'sticky stuff' check
      Chicago White Sox logo
      Chicago White Sox

      Ex-White Sox arm Héctor Santiago ejected in 'sticky stuff' check

      RSN
      via RSN