White Sox's Jose Abreu Exits with Injury After HBP vs. Mariners; X-Rays Negative

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Chicago White Sox announced first baseman Jose Abreu is day-to-day after leaving Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners with a bruised left knee.

The team noted X-rays were negative after he was struck on the knee by a pitch from M's reliever JT Chargois.

Abreu, 34, just keeps on slugging. Last season he hit .317 with 19 homers and 60 RBI in 60 games en route to winning American League MVP. Over the course of a full 162-game season, those numbers would have translated to 51 homers and 162 RBI.

His pace would have surely slowed, likely to the tune of the 33 dingers he hit in 2018 to go along with a career-high 123 RBI. Abreu's career high in homers is 36, set during his rookie season in 2014, so a 50-homer campaign would have been a major outlier.

He's a bit off that pace this season, with 12 homers and 53 RBI through 72 games played. Another 30-dinger season isn't out of the question, however.

If he's forced to miss time, look for Yasmani Grandal or Andrew Vaughn to slide over to first base, which would open up some playing time for Zack Collins and Luis Gonzalez.