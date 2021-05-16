B/R NBA Staff Names Every Major Award Winner

3 of 7

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

It seems like we're obligated to start by mentioning Jordan Clarkson, who fits the classic Jamal Crawford-Lou Williams "I will get you buckets" sixth-man mold. Clarkson seemed like a lock earlier this year, but he hasn't scored nearly as efficiently of late, with his true shooting percentage diving from 58.1 before the All-Star break to 51.1 (waaaay below the league average) since. Clarkson's 18.2 points per game are still valuable; he probably deserves top-five or even top-three consideration here.

His teammate, Joe Ingles, a man who has never once made me regret christening him Slo-Mo Ginobili, deserves the win for his extreme scoring efficiency and excellent playmaking, both of which have been vital to the Utah Jazz's dominant campaign.

Of the 190 players to attempt at least 400 shots this season, Ingles ranks second in true shooting percentage. He's draining a preposterous 45.3 percent of his threes, with many more coming off the dribble this year than ever. Ingles ranks in the 99th and 97th percentiles at his position in points per shot attempt and assist rate, respectively. You could argue there's not another player who more reliably produces efficient offense—whether via shot or pass—in the league.

Ingles cannot be ignored off the ball, and his heady facilitating makes him just as dangerous on it. A pick-and-roll master, Ingles has assisted 75 buckets for Rudy Gobert, second only to starting point guard Mike Conley, who gets about seven more minutes per game alongside the big man.

Ingles' 12.1 points and 4.7 assists per contest don't leap off the page, but his efficiency numbers are undeniably great. Clarkson will win this award, and that's fine. But Ingles is the better choice.

—Grant Hughes