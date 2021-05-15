Preakness 2021: Projected Prize Money Earnings, Order of Finish and More

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Two weeks after the Kentucky Derby, it's time for the next race on horse racing's Triple Crown schedule. On Saturday evening, the 146th Preakness Stakes will be taking place at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. And Medina Spirit will be looking to continue his quest for the Triple Crown.

However, there is some uncertainty over whether Medina Spirit will be the Triple Crown champion even if he goes on to win both the Preakness and Belmont Stakes. It hasn't yet been decided whether the colt will be disqualified and lose his Derby victory after testing positive for the steroid betamethasone. But he has been cleared to race in the Preakness after three clean drug tests this week.

Of course, for Medina Spirit to even have a chance at the Triple Crown, he'll have to win the Preakness. And there are nine other horses in the field that will be looking to beat him to the finish line.

Now that the day of the Preakness has arrived, here's everything you need to know heading into the race.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

2021 Preakness Information

Date: Saturday, May 15

Post Time: 6:50 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Preakness Lineup

1. Ram

2. Keepmeinmind

3. Medina Spirit

4. Crowded Trade

5. Midnight Bourbon

6. Rombauer

7. France Go de Ina

8. Unbridled Honor

9. Risk Taking

10. Concert Tour

Projected Order of Finish

Win: Concert Tour

Place: Midnight Bourbon

Show: Medina Spirit

That's right, a Bob Baffert-trained horse is going to win the Preakness, but it won't be the same one that won the Kentucky Derby. And not only that, but both of Baffert's horses are going to be among the top three finishers in Saturday's race.

Baffert owns a record seven Preakness victories, so it won't be a surprise when he wins the race again (although he isn't in Baltimore this time, opting not to attend following Medina Spirit's failed drug test). It may just be a surprise to some that Concert Tour is the horse that races to victory.

Concert Tour didn't race the Kentucky Derby, but that may actually work in his favor. He finished third in the Arkansas Derby in April (after winning his previous three races), which was a bit of a disappointing performance considering his earlier success.

Now, Concert Tour is fresh as one of the seven horses in the Preakness field that didn't go to the Kentucky Derby.

"We've had weeks between races now. I think he likes that," assistant trainer Jimmy Barnes said, per the Maryland Jockey Club Press Office (h/t Paulick Report). "He doesn't like his races stacked on top of one another probably."

Not only is Concert Tour trained by Baffert, but his jockey will be Mike Smith, a two-time winner of the Preakness. And Concert Tour is a son of Street Sense, the 2007 Kentucky Derby champion, so he has a strong pedigree.

Medina Spirit won't lead wire to wire like he did at the Kentucky Derby, even if he's near the front from the start. There are plenty of other talented horses that are going to make this a competitive race, and several could potentially overtake him.

Concert Tour may take some time to work his way to the front after starting from the No. 10 post. But one horse that should match Medina Spirit's strong start is Midnight Bourbon.

After an uncharacteristically slow start at the Kentucky Derby (in which he then finished sixth), Midnight Bourbon is poised for a bounce-back showing at the Preakness. And that will result in him finishing second, being right near the front at the finish.

However, Concert Tour is going to be too strong to overcome. Expect the colt to make his move near the midway point of the race, surging into the lead, then holding off the rest of the field to notch the biggest win of his career to this point.