UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler Fight Card, TV Info, Predictions and More

The lightweight division will be in the spotlight at UFC 262. Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler will compete in the main event to crown a new champion of the 155-pound division.

The departure of Khabib Nurmagomedov from the UFC leaves a vacancy at the top of the division. Chandler and Oliveira will get the first crack at filling it.

Their next competitor could also come from the card. The co-main event features a lightweight fight as well, with Tony Ferguson looking to right the ship against Beneil Dariush.

Elsewhere on the card, an important women's flyweight bout between Viviane Araujo and Katlyn Chookagian could yield a new challenger for Valentina Shevchenko. The always-exciting Edson Barboza draws Shane Burgos in a Fight of the Night candidate, and Jacare Souza anchors the prelims.

Here's a look at the whole card, along with the latest schedule, odds and predictions for the biggest fights.