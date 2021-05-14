UFC 262: Gambler's Guide to Chandler-Oliveira and More

0 of 4

Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

What: UFC 262

Where: Houston, Texas

When: May 15

How to Watch: ESPN+

What's at Stake: Call it a steppingstone to bigger things.

Oh, sure, the winner of Saturday night's main event between Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira will leave the Octagon with a shiny gold belt that signifies he is the UFC's lightweight champion.

But just as important will be the options a victory opens for the new king of the 155-pounders.

It's a weight class stocked with some of the promotion's biggest names, not to mention its most celebrated recent retiree, which means either Chandler or Oliveira will have zero problem filling the dance card beyond Saturday's event. The title hopefuls arrive to Houston ranked third and fourth in the division, and they are surrounded by pairs at 1-2 and 5-6 who would make for awfully lucrative pay-per-view possibilities.

Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier are ex-interim champs in the first and second slots, while No. 5 is held down by yet another former interim claimant in Tony Ferguson, who will compete in Saturday's co-main event.

And No. 6, well, let's just say Conor McGregor would bring global swag to a world title defense.

Oliveira is a slight favorite to get first crack at that roster of potential foes according to the folks at DraftKings, who list him as a -134 proposition (bet $134 to win $100) to capture the vacant belt. Chandler, meanwhile, would return $110 for a $100 investment should he spring the (slight) upset.

A look up and down the 12-bout card prompted us to assess where the smartest money ought to be spent and the spots where prudent speculation could yield high-end accumulation. Click through to get a look at our thoughts, and feel free to let us know if the cash is flowing in the B/R Betting community section.