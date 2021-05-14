Every NFL Team's 2021 Undrafted Free Agent Most Likely to Make the Roster

0 of 32

Michael Woods/Associated Press

While every football player dreams of hearing his name called during the NFL draft, undrafted free agency is often better than being a late-round selection.

Individuals who aren't picked have the freedom to choose their team based on available offers, the likelihood of making the roster and, in some cases, higher guarantees on their first deal.

This year's crop held an advantage based on a smaller pool of talent. A scout described how the undrafted market unfolded after the 2021 NFL draft, per Packer Central's Bill Huber:

"It was a very, very competitive year in terms of the amount of money that was spent just because so many teams needed to get numbers. Now, there are some good ones. Obviously, there are some good undrafted players, but the overall numbers were down so much with all the guys going back with COVID. That created a whole different set of obstacles."

Investments in those "good ones" often serve as a tell regarding how much those organizations liked certain individuals and their chances of staying on the active roster. Talent and the state of a depth chart play significant roles as well.

With those factors in mind, the following individuals have the best chance to make their team's rosters among undrafted players for the start of the 2021 campaign.