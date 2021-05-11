X

    Justin Jefferson: Joe Burrow Has More Swag Than Kirk Cousins, Not Afraid of Hits

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 11, 2021

    Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) runs during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
    Al Godlis/Associated Press

    Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Tuesday and was asked to compare and contrast his former quarterback at LSU, Joe Burrow, with his current quarterback, Kirk Cousins.

    And Jefferson said the main difference boiled down to swagger (2:58 mark):

    "Kirk and Joe throw similar balls. They're not the strongest-armed, but they're going to get it to you exactly where you need them to throw it. But the thing about Joe that's a little bit different...I feel like Joe has a little more swagger. He has that confidence on the field, and he's not scared to get hit. I feel like as a quarterback, that's a big trait to have. Especially to be as young as he is. He's a phenomenal quarterback."

                        

