2021 NBA Draft Buzz: Monitoring Big Decisions of Key Prospects Testing Waters

Alabama's fifth-leading scorer at just 8.1 points per game, Joshua Primo is testing the NBA draft process. And despite the lack of production, there is belief among scouts that he could keep his name in and draw first-round interest.

We hadn't talked about Primo much this year, given his limited role and the perception that he wasn't a one-and-done prospect. But there is the interesting notion of "predrafting," which means if a team thinks a player will be a first-rounder one year from now, it makes sense to buy low and early now, keep him in the organization's developmental system and remain patient for a year or two.

As a 6'6" shooter, Primo's archetype and potential trajectory are appealing. And he'll be the youngest player in the class, not turning 19 until next Christmas Eve.

He spent the season in the half court spotting up (77 possessions), receiving just 27 pick-and-roll ball-handling possessions and 14 out of isolation. But he was efficient in his simplified, off-ball role, ranking in the 93rd percentile out of spot-ups while converting nine of 10 cuts to the basket.

Primo shot 38.1 percent from three with a convincing stroke and rhythm stepping into jumpers.

But a good portion of the love for the Canadian guard comes from pre-college flashes that he wasn't able to showcase behind Jaden Shackelford, Jahvon Quinerly, John Petty Jr. and Herbert Jones. Primo was a standout at 2020 Basketball Without Borders, where he was given more chances to create and operate off the dribble in front of scouts.

Already envisioning a solid foundation based on Primo's size, shooting and age, NBA teams could see a low-risk gamble and bet that his low-usage role (17.6 percent) masked more scoring potential. He's looking like a strong candidate to trend and rise over the next two months, assuming he doesn't abruptly withdraw from the draft.