UFC Legend Chuck Liddell Says He's 'Ready Anytime' for Possible Jake Paul Fight

Chuck Liddell, who is 51 years old and has fought just once in the past 10 years, has joined the long list of athletes and celebrities who want to fight YouTuber Jake Paul.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion said on Twitter he was "ready anytime for that clown."

Sure, Liddell has lost six of his last seven fights, including his last bout in 2018, when Tito Ortiz knocked him out. Still, Liddell was one of the most feared strikers in the UFC during his prime, defending the UFC light heavyweight title four times after beating Randy Couture to obtain it in 2005.

And yes, most fighters see the Paul brothers—who became famous as YouTubers and have now dipped their toes in the world of exhibition boxing—as easy paydays, since people are curious to see how the social media stars will fare against professional, or former professional, fighters.

Jake Paul most recently defeated former MMA fighter Ben Askren by first-round TKO on April 17 in Atlanta, so an easy payday might not always translate to an easy win for former fighters.

Call it a collective, morbid curiosity. Or maybe a sick, shameless spectacle. Like it or not, the whole money-grabbing dance seems to be a trend that will be sticking around for now.