NBA Draft 2021: Assessing Scouting Reports on Top Stars from Experts' Mock Draft

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

There has been little to suggest Oklahoma State star Cade Cunningham will not be the first to hear his name called later this summer.

Cunningham showed incredible maturity and an advanced skill set for a freshman. His three-level scoring and ability to play either guard spot could make him an asset at the next level.

"His time at Montverde Academy showed he is a smart, unselfish passer who can make all of the necessary reads," Sam Vecenie of The Athletic wrote. "If you need him to play as a secondary wing scoring threat, though, he can do that too."



Cunningham showed he could pretty much do it all this past season. He averaged 20.1 points per game and shot 40 percent from beyond the arc on 5.7 attempts to the game. He also showed an aptitude for getting to the free-throw line, averaging nearly six free throws per contest.

Additionally, Cunningham averaged 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He impacts the game in numerous ways and understands how to break down opposing defenses, whether getting to his own spots on the floor or creating for his teammates.

It remains to be seen which team will get the No. 1 pick. But that team will be getting a potential superstar in Cunningham, who is also a strong defender capable of guarding multiple positions.