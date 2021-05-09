UFC's Conor McGregor Says He Plans to Fight 'At Least' 2 More Times in 2021

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Dustin Poirier defeated Conor McGregor on Jan. 23, but the latter apparently isn't done fighting this year.

On Sunday, McGregor took to Twitter and said he plans on fighting "at least" two more times this year when answering a question. That would match the total number of times he has fought since he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov on Oct. 6, 2018.

This is not the first time Conor McGregor has discussed fighting again this year.

After he lost to Dustin Poirier, he told reporters that "I just wasn't as comfortable as I needed to be. It's the inactivity. I have to dust it off and come back and that's it. And that's what I will do."

That he was rusty wasn't exactly surprising considering he spent more than a year away from the Octagon before the fight. The rematch was much different than their 2014 fight when McGregor handled the American with relative ease.

There was a time when McGregor was considered one of the most daunting opponents in all of UFC.

He won seven straight fights from 2013 through 2015 and even held his own in a boxing matchup against the undefeated Floyd Mayweather in 2017.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

While the fight against Poirier did not go as planned, it seems as if McGregor intends on working off some of the rust and returning to the Octagon multiple times later this year.