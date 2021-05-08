The Real Winners and Losers from UFC on ESPN 24

0 of 6

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC returned to our screens on Saturday night, with the under-the-radar UFC on ESPN 24 card.

While the event was battered by last-minute shakeups and fight cancelations, ultimately being reduced to just nine fights, it ended up producing some pretty solid action nonetheless.

In the main event, we watched Marina Rodriguez burst into strawweight title contention with a short-notice flyweight win over Michelle Waters. In the co-main event, meanwhile, we saw Alex Morono make good on a short-notice opportunity, picking up the biggest win of his career at the expense of Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone.

Elsewhere on the lineup, we were treated to big wins from the likes of Neil Magny, Gregor Gillespie and Phil Hawes. But who really gained and lost the most ground when all was said and done?

