UFC Vegas 26: Rodriguez vs. Waterson Odds, Schedule, Predictions

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

A last-minute matchup of strawweight contenders Marina Rodriguez and Michelle Waterson will headline the UFC's latest offering from the APEX Facility in Las Vegas.

Rodriguez is coming into the bout on the heels of her biggest victory to date. A knockout win over Amanda Ribas has her on the division's radar, but she'll next meet a proven veteran in Waterson.

A fun bantamweight bout between T.J. Dillashaw and Cory Sandhagen was slated to close out the show. However, Dillashaw was forced to withdraw from the fight because of a cut suffered in training.

It's a blow to the overall strength of the card, but an appearance from Donald Cerrone and a welterweight collision between Neil Magny and Geoff Neal are intriguing enough for a Saturday night.

Here's a look at the whole card, along with odds and predictions for the biggest fights of the night.