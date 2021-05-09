X

    Mets' Jacob deGrom Exits with Apparent Injury vs. Diamondbacks

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 9, 2021
    Alerted 10m ago in the B/R App

    New York Mets' Jacob deGrom delivers a pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

    New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom left Sunday's start versus the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth inning with an apparent injury.   

    This is not the first setback for the right-hander this season, as he also missed time with right side tightness earlier this month. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported at the time that the side issue "isn't believed to be serious." It's unclear if Sunday's issue is related to that injury.

    Any injury to deGrom is sure to raise concern in New York considering how important he is to the team.

    He is a two-time Cy Young winner and three-time All-Star who led MLB with a 1.70 ERA during the 2018 campaign. He made 12 starts during the shortened 2020 campaign and finished with a 2.38 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 104 strikeouts in 68 innings.

    DeGrom continued that dominance in 2021 with a ridiculous 0.51 ERA, 0.57 WHIP and 59 strikeouts in 35 innings entering Sunday's start.

    While the Mets will be hard-pressed to replicate deGrom's impact if he is sidelined following this setback, they still have Marcus Stroman to anchor the rotation and Taijuan Walker, David Peterson and Joey Lucchesi as depth.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Takeaways for Every Team This Year 📝

      One thing we've learned about each squad so far in 2021 📲

      Takeaways for Every Team This Year 📝
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      Takeaways for Every Team This Year 📝

      Martin Fenn
      via Bleacher Report

      McNeil, Lindor Spark Decisive 3-Run Frame

      McNeil, Lindor Spark Decisive 3-Run Frame
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      McNeil, Lindor Spark Decisive 3-Run Frame

      MLB.com
      via MLB.com

      X-Rays Negative for Acuna

      Braves OF is now day-to-day with a left pinky contusion

      X-Rays Negative for Acuna
      MLB logo
      MLB

      X-Rays Negative for Acuna

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Biggio HR in Front of Dad 😊

      Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio sent one soaring in Houston and his father, Astros legend Craig Biggio, was loving it

      Biggio HR in Front of Dad 😊
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Biggio HR in Front of Dad 😊

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report