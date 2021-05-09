Mets' Jacob deGrom Exits with Apparent Injury vs. Diamondbacks

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom left Sunday's start versus the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth inning with an apparent injury.

This is not the first setback for the right-hander this season, as he also missed time with right side tightness earlier this month. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported at the time that the side issue "isn't believed to be serious." It's unclear if Sunday's issue is related to that injury.

Any injury to deGrom is sure to raise concern in New York considering how important he is to the team.

He is a two-time Cy Young winner and three-time All-Star who led MLB with a 1.70 ERA during the 2018 campaign. He made 12 starts during the shortened 2020 campaign and finished with a 2.38 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 104 strikeouts in 68 innings.

DeGrom continued that dominance in 2021 with a ridiculous 0.51 ERA, 0.57 WHIP and 59 strikeouts in 35 innings entering Sunday's start.

While the Mets will be hard-pressed to replicate deGrom's impact if he is sidelined following this setback, they still have Marcus Stroman to anchor the rotation and Taijuan Walker, David Peterson and Joey Lucchesi as depth.