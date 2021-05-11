Grading Every NFL Team's 2021 Undrafted Free-Agent Haul

0 of 32

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

Just like the NFL draft, the market for this year's wave of undrafted free-agent signings didn't operate as usual.

Typically, once the seventh round ends, each team scrambles to sign prospects who either graded as draftable or as priority free agents. A free-for-all ensues, with organizations jockeying to acquire players who have a chance to make their squads.

While the logistics of the process remained the same, the end result turned out to be different.

Significantly fewer undrafted free agents were signed from this year's class. Last year saw roughly 200 more UDFAs join NFL squads. Obviously, the number can fluctuate based on guys who ultimately didn't agree to terms, just received tryouts or didn't last long with their teams.



Why did this happen? Questions about the 2021 class' depth and quality likely came into play. Less information throughout the predraft process due to pandemic restrictions probably hurt the status of some. Also, the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to every athlete who wanted to return after a lost campaign.

The following undrafted free-agent classes aren't the usual size. Each subsequent grade depends on quality over quantity more than ever.