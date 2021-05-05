The 6 Players Defining the 2021 MLB Season

0 of 6

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Baseball's youth movement is in full swing (no pun intended).

The kids are dominating MLB this season, along with Mike Trout, who isn't quite a kid anymore as he approaches 30, but he plays with the enthusiasm of a younger man and somehow keeps getting better with age.

The same goes for Jacob deGrom, the New York Mets ace who is getting better and throwing harder as the team's offense continually fails to support him. Baseball can be a befuddling game, and this is one conundrum the Mets have yet to solve, despite significant roster improvements made throughout the last five years.

But, mostly, it's players under 30 and even players under 25 making the most noise in baseball this season. Ronald Acuna Jr., Fernando Tatis Jr., Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Juan Soto are four of the best players in the game, and they're barely even into their early 20s.

Here is a look at six players defining the game and dominating headlines this season. A few vary in age, but the common denominator is that they've separated themselves from other competitors with their talent and performances this season.