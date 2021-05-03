49ers Rookies Who Will Make Instant Impact in 2021 Season

1 of 3

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

While Lance is oozing with physical potential, he might not be ready to start right away. He didn't face the highest level of competition at North Dakota State, and he has a limited resume. According to 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, Lance will have a difficult time beating out the more seasoned Garoppolo for the starting gig.

"It's going to be very hard for a rookie to come in and beat Jimmy Garoppolo out. He's a very good player," Shanahan said on ESPN (h/t Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk).

Yet it would be foolish to assume that Lance won't have an immediate impact. He'll push Garoppolo in camp and could get on the playing field sooner than later.

Garoppolo has a history of missing time because of injury. Should he get injured or struggle, San Francisco could turn to Lance.

There's also a chance that Shanahan will use Lance in subpackages similar to how the Baltimore Ravens used Lamar Jackson as a rookie before he claimed the starting role. Lance is a dynamic dual-threat signal-caller who can keep opposing defenses off-balance. San Francisco hasn't hinted at this game plan, but it would make a lot of sense.

Lance can be an offensive weapon and a difference-maker. It would behoove the 49ers to utilize him.