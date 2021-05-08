Projecting Every 2021 1st-Round NFL Draft Pick's Year 1 Impact

26 of 32

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns' first-round selection draws some intrigue with Pro Bowl cover man Denzel Ward on the boundary, Troy Hill likely to play in the slot and Greedy Williams on the mend after he missed the 2020 season with a shoulder injury.

Greg Newsome II will likely compete for snaps on the boundary, so Williams may lose his spot if the rookie looks impressive at training camp.

In 2019, Williams started in 12 games, logging two pass breakups while allowing a 61.3 percent completion rate in coverage. Despite his signs of solid play, he's a product of the previous regime. Last offseason, the Browns hired general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski to replace John Dorsey and Freddie Kitchens, respectively.

We may see a shake-up at the cornerback position as Newsome passes Williams on the depth chart. Berry gave a brief scouting report of what he saw in the rookie.

"Obviously, he has the size, length and speed that probably every team wants at the position, but he is a guy who can play press effectively," Berry said. "They played a heavy dose of zone and off man at Northwestern, which he was able to do effectively and he makes plays on the ball. And even then, he is tough and runs, of course."



Newsome's fit with the Browns defense under a new administration gives him the upper hand for a starting role over Williams. The Northwestern product could benefit from a solid pass rush with Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney on the edge.



Projected Status: Full-time starter

Stat Projection: 44 tackles, 8 pass breakups, 2 interceptions