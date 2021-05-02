    Video: Jonathon Cooper Congratulated by Neighbors After Being Drafted by Broncos

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 3, 2021

    Ohio State defensive end Jonathon Cooper celebrates following the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. Ohio State won 22-10. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    Darron Cummings/Associated Press

    Jonathon Cooper will have a group of supporters no matter how he fares with the Denver Broncos.

    After Denver selected the Ohio State pass-rusher with a seventh-round pick in Saturday's NFL draft, a number of children from his neighborhood arrived to congratulate him:

    Cooper may end up being one of the late-round steals from the 2021 draft. After all, he was a key part of the defensive line rotation for the Buckeyes as they won the Big Ten title and reached the College Football Playoff National Championship Game this past season.

    While he missed most of the 2019 campaign with injury, he was a veteran leader for the team inn 2020 and delivered in the biggest moments.

    He had a sack in the Big Ten title game win over Northwestern, a sack in a showdown between highly ranked teams in the win over Indiana and a sack and forced fumble in the CFP win over Clemson.

    And the neighborhood children are ready to cheer for him as he looks to parlay that collegiate success into a spot on an NFL roster.

