NFL Teams Headed in the Wrong Direction in 2021

0 of 4

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

With the NFL draft now behind us, it's easier to get an idea of which way teams are trending going into the 2021 season.

The draft itself is a wellspring of hope for all 32 fanbases, and reality doesn't usually settle back into place until the season gets underway. But by evaluating roster moves and strategy and utilizing some simple projections, we can identify a few fanbases that should set expectations at a timid level.

Of course, teams that appear to be headed in the wrong direction could still surprise, just as supposed contenders can flop. Cliches like "any given Sunday" and "football is a game of inches" exist for good reason.

But looking at the full offseason with the benefit of hindsight and especially zeroing on the quarterback position, we can identify some teams that are swinging the wrong way, whether it's strictly in the win column, from a long-term building perspective or both.