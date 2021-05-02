Julian Edelman Quiets Bucs Buzz After Tom Brady Remarks: 'Ain't Going Any Where'

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Unlike former teammate Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman isn't planning on coming out of retirement to join Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On his radio show, Pat McAfee discussed comments Brady made about how "we know Julian didn’t retire" and that Edelman was "just too scared" to speak with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick about his intentions. Edelman responded to a clip of the segment to say he's committed to his retirement:

Drawing a parallel to Gronkowski is understandable, but his situation didn't mirror that of Edelman's now. For one, Gronk (31) is three years younger. He's also the greatest tight end of his generation, a title not bestowed upon Edelman at his position. And whereas Gronkowski announced his retirement in an Instagram post, Edelman revealed his decision with great fanfare.

The 34-year-old even started selling "Foxboro Forever" merchandise on his official site.

As McAfee noted, it would be quite the about-face if Edelman were to tug at the heartstrings of Patriots fans before playing for another team.

More than anything, Tampa Bay may not need Edelman all that much after having re-signed Antonio Brown to a one-year contract. All of the key players on offense are back from last year's Super Bowl squad, so the former Kent State star probably wouldn't have much of an impact as the fourth or fifth option in the passing game.

Speculation will probably continue to follow Edelman for a little while because there isn't much to talk about NFL-wise with the draft over. But all of the signs point to his retirement being genuine.