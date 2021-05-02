    Julian Edelman Quiets Bucs Buzz After Tom Brady Remarks: 'Ain't Going Any Where'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 3, 2021

    New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    Charles Krupa/Associated Press

    Unlike former teammate Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman isn't planning on coming out of retirement to join Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

    On his radio show, Pat McAfee discussed comments Brady made about how "we know Julian didn’t retire" and that Edelman was "just too scared" to speak with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick about his intentions. Edelman responded to a clip of the segment to say he's committed to his retirement: 

    Drawing a parallel to Gronkowski is understandable, but his situation didn't mirror that of Edelman's now. For one, Gronk (31) is three years younger. He's also the greatest tight end of his generation, a title not bestowed upon Edelman at his position. And whereas Gronkowski announced his retirement in an Instagram post, Edelman revealed his decision with great fanfare.

    The 34-year-old even started selling "Foxboro Forever" merchandise on his official site.

    As McAfee noted, it would be quite the about-face if Edelman were to tug at the heartstrings of Patriots fans before playing for another team.

    More than anything, Tampa Bay may not need Edelman all that much after having re-signed Antonio Brown to a one-year contract. All of the key players on offense are back from last year's Super Bowl squad, so the former Kent State star probably wouldn't have much of an impact as the fourth or fifth option in the passing game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Speculation will probably continue to follow Edelman for a little while because there isn't much to talk about NFL-wise with the draft over. But all of the signs point to his retirement being genuine. 

    Related

      Patrick Mahomes Jokes About Michael Vick Being Faster Than Him

      Patrick Mahomes Jokes About Michael Vick Being Faster Than Him
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Patrick Mahomes Jokes About Michael Vick Being Faster Than Him

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Meet the New England Patriots’ 2021 NFL Draft Class

      Meet the New England Patriots’ 2021 NFL Draft Class
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      Meet the New England Patriots’ 2021 NFL Draft Class

      Tyler Ash
      via ClutchPoints

      Man Utd Fans Tweet Wrong Glazer 😆

      NFL insider Jay Glazer claps back at fans on Twitter

      Man Utd Fans Tweet Wrong Glazer 😆
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Man Utd Fans Tweet Wrong Glazer 😆

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Sunday Patriots Notes: How will New England replace Ernie Adams?

      Sunday Patriots Notes: How will New England replace Ernie Adams?
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      Sunday Patriots Notes: How will New England replace Ernie Adams?

      Bernd Buchmasser
      via Pats Pulpit