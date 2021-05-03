NBA Power Rankings: LeBron, Lakers Stumble Further Down the List

0 of 30

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The end of this NBA season is going to be wild with two weeks left. Seeding is up in the air in both conferences from the top seed to the play-in tournament. The standings are shifting almost after every game.

The top record in the NBA is also up for grabs between the Jazz and Suns, and the Sixers and Nets are duking it out for top seed in the East.

The race to get into the play-in tournament is just as thrilling as the race to avoid it. Even the jockeying within the tournament range has tightened up with teams trying to get in the upper bracket.

The games not only carry heavy significance; there have been some heavyweight bouts in the West and East. Just like the standings, there has been movement in the rankings. A new No. 1 team was crowned in the rankings while a new one has hit the basement. There has been some shuffling in the top 10 with a few teams finding themselves on the outside looking in.

The criteria have remained the same: How the team performed for the week, who they beat and where the season is heading after the week’s worth of games.