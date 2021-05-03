    Preakness 2021: Schedule, Probable Contenders, and Medina Spirit Predictions

    Kristopher Knox@@kris_knoxFeatured ColumnistMay 3, 2021

    John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

    While Medina Spirit wasn't a complete dark horse in the Kentucky Derby, his win Saturday was still a bit of a surprise. Even trainer Bob Baffert wasn't convinced that his horse had the goods to pull the upset.

    "I think he's a top 10. Usually, I come in here with a top five," Baffert said, per Marcus Hersh of the Daily Racing Form. "Things are going to have to go his way if he's going to get there."

    Of course, Medina Spirit did get there and will now have an opportunity to notch another jewel in the Triple Crown in May 15's Preakness Stakes.

    Though the field has not been confirmed, Medina Spirit is expected to run in the Preakness.

                    

    2021 Preakness

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    When: Saturday, May 15

    Where: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore

    TV and Live Stream: NBC and NBCSports.com

    Post Time: 5:45 p.m. ET

           

    While Medina Spirit should have an opportunity to pick up another win, the expected field is going to provide some stiff competition. For one thing, several horses will be more rested than the Kentucky Derby champ.

    According to Byron King of BloodHorse, many of the Derby's participants are expected to skip the second leg of the Triple Crown. Among the shooters—horses that didn't participate in the Derby—could be another Baffert-trained horse, Concert Tour.

    "[I need to] sit down and talk to [owner Gary] West," Baffert said, per King. "He wants that horse to develop, don't get in a rush with things. We know he's a really good horse."

    The Brad H. Cox-trained Caddo River is another potential contender who could give Medina Spirit a run. Caddo River took second in the Arkansas Derby but did not compete at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

    Kentucky Derby favorite Essential Quality and fellow Cox-trained horse Mandaloun—the Derby runner-up—might also be back for the Preakness.

    "We were so grateful that both of our horses ran as well as they did," Cox said, per John Clay of the Lexington Herald Leader. "Essential Quality got a tough trip being so wide, but coming that close to a Derby win makes me want more. We'll be back."

    Whether they will take part in the Preakness or will wait for the Belmont Stakes on June 5 remains to be seen. However, Essential Quality—undefeated in five races prior to The Run for the Roses—would be one of the favorites if he does run.

    The reality for Medina Spirit is that winning back-to-back jewel races is difficult, and we're not talking about a dominant horse. The Derby winner finished second at both the Santa Anita Derby and the San Felipe Stakes prior to Saturday's triumph.

    Don't expect Medina Spirit to be racing for the Triple Crown at the Belmont.

                

    2021 Preakness Probables

    Caddo River

    Concert Tour

    Crowded Trade

    France Go De Ina

    Get Her Number

    Medina Spirit

    Rombauer

    Tarantino

       

    Probables peUS Racing.

    Related

      Preakness 2021: Schedule, Probable Contenders, and Medina Spirit Predictions

      Preakness 2021: Schedule, Probable Contenders, and Medina Spirit Predictions
      Horse Racing logo
      Horse Racing

      Preakness 2021: Schedule, Probable Contenders, and Medina Spirit Predictions

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report

      Kentucky Derby 2021: Results, Winner, Payouts and Comments After 147th Race

      Kentucky Derby 2021: Results, Winner, Payouts and Comments After 147th Race
      Horse Racing logo
      Horse Racing

      Kentucky Derby 2021: Results, Winner, Payouts and Comments After 147th Race

      Michelle Bruton
      via Bleacher Report

      Talking Horses: game-changer on cocaine testing expected within days

      Talking Horses: game-changer on cocaine testing expected within days
      Horse Racing logo
      Horse Racing

      Talking Horses: game-changer on cocaine testing expected within days

      Greg Wood
      via the Guardian

      Racing Dudes Three Stars of the Week: Stars Come Out at Churchill Downs

      Racing Dudes Three Stars of the Week: Stars Come Out at Churchill Downs
      Horse Racing logo
      Horse Racing

      Racing Dudes Three Stars of the Week: Stars Come Out at Churchill Downs

      Aaron Halterman
      via Thoroughbred Racing Dudes