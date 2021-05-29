X

    Rockies' Trevor Story Placed on 10-Day IL with Elbow Injury

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIIMay 29, 2021
    Colorado Rockies' Trevor Story (27) against the Arizona Diamondbacks during a baseball game, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    Matt York/Associated Press

    Colorado Rockies star Trevor Story has landed on the injured list with an elbow injury. 

    The Rockies announced Saturday they have placed the two-time All-Star on the 10-day injured list with elbow inflammation. 

    Story was removed from the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the New York Mets in the fourth inning.

    The shortstop has been a bright spot for a Rockies season that hasn't gotten off to a strong start, which isn't what the team envisioned even after trading away star Nolan Arenado in the offseason. Colorado currently sits in fourth place in the NL West with a 19-32 record. 

    But Story has picked up right where he left off after leading the league in triples (four) and stolen bases (15) in the shortened 2020 season. Through 50 games in 2021, the 28-year-old is hitting .255/.322/.424 with five homers and 23 RBI.

    He is in the second year of a two-year deal, earning $18.5 million while staring down unrestricted free agency in 2022. 

    If Story is forced to miss significant time, Brendan Rodgers will take over at shortstop. 

