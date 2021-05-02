    Luka Garza Says 'I Love to Hear' Criticism, 'Fun for Me' Ahead of 2021 NBA Draft

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 2, 2021

    Iowa center Luka Garza (55) plays against Illinois in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    Luka Garza is not considered a first-round NBA prospect despite sweeping National Player of the Year awards in college basketball this past season. 

    The Iowa big man says the doubt about his professional ceiling will motivate him to produce at a high level once his name is called in July's NBA draft.

    "I love it. I love to hear it. I love to see it. It's fun for me. They don't know it because they probably don't like me, but it's helping me," Garza told TMZ Sports of expert's concerns about his potential.

    ESPN's Jonathan Givony currently ranks Garza as the No. 56 overall prospect in the 2021 class, putting him well out of first-round range. CBS Sports does not have Garza ranked in its top prospect list.

    No Naismith National Player of the Year has gone undrafted since the award was created in 1969. The award has almost unilaterally been given to first-round prospects, with Frank Mason III (2017) and Jalen Brunson (2018) being the only exceptions. Mason, who was taken No. 34 overall in 2017, is the lowest-selected National Player of the Year in history.

    Garza seems like a borderline lock to hold that distinction after the 2021 draft. The 6'11" big man has expanded his game to include a reliable three-point shot, but his lack of lateral quickness and athleticism near the rim are considered major hindrances for the modern NBA. In a league where the vast majority of players feel comfortable at least attempting a three, Garza's work as a shooter at that size does not intrigue teams as much as it would in the past.

    That said, it's hard to argue with Garza's production. He averaged 24.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game as a senior. As much as his potential ceiling may be limited by his sluggishness, Garza is very good at basketball right now

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    "I have full confidence in myself that I can be an effective guy for any organization because I play hard as I can, I work as hard as I can," Gaza said. "I'm excited about the process, it's gonna be a lot of fun and I'm excited to make my dreams come true."

    Related

      Free Agents Most Likely to Be Overpaid 💰

      The five NBA players who have positioned themselves to negotiate outsized deals

      Free Agents Most Likely to Be Overpaid 💰
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Free Agents Most Likely to Be Overpaid 💰

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report

      LaMelo: 'Winning' Is Priority Over ROY Award

      LaMelo: 'Winning' Is Priority Over ROY Award
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LaMelo: 'Winning' Is Priority Over ROY Award

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Pacers Dominate in Record 57-Point Win

      Domantas Sabonis' triple-double led Indiana to 152-95 win over Oklahoma City

      Pacers Dominate in Record 57-Point Win
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Pacers Dominate in Record 57-Point Win

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Oubre Has Wrist, Hand Injuries

      GSW forward has torn ligament in wrist and fracture in his palm, will be evaluated to determine if he can play (Shams)

      Oubre Has Wrist, Hand Injuries
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Oubre Has Wrist, Hand Injuries

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report