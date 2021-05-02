Luka Garza Says 'I Love to Hear' Criticism, 'Fun for Me' Ahead of 2021 NBA Draft

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Luka Garza is not considered a first-round NBA prospect despite sweeping National Player of the Year awards in college basketball this past season.

The Iowa big man says the doubt about his professional ceiling will motivate him to produce at a high level once his name is called in July's NBA draft.

"I love it. I love to hear it. I love to see it. It's fun for me. They don't know it because they probably don't like me, but it's helping me," Garza told TMZ Sports of expert's concerns about his potential.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony currently ranks Garza as the No. 56 overall prospect in the 2021 class, putting him well out of first-round range. CBS Sports does not have Garza ranked in its top prospect list.

No Naismith National Player of the Year has gone undrafted since the award was created in 1969. The award has almost unilaterally been given to first-round prospects, with Frank Mason III (2017) and Jalen Brunson (2018) being the only exceptions. Mason, who was taken No. 34 overall in 2017, is the lowest-selected National Player of the Year in history.

Garza seems like a borderline lock to hold that distinction after the 2021 draft. The 6'11" big man has expanded his game to include a reliable three-point shot, but his lack of lateral quickness and athleticism near the rim are considered major hindrances for the modern NBA. In a league where the vast majority of players feel comfortable at least attempting a three, Garza's work as a shooter at that size does not intrigue teams as much as it would in the past.

That said, it's hard to argue with Garza's production. He averaged 24.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game as a senior. As much as his potential ceiling may be limited by his sluggishness, Garza is very good at basketball right now.

"I have full confidence in myself that I can be an effective guy for any organization because I play hard as I can, I work as hard as I can," Gaza said. "I'm excited about the process, it's gonna be a lot of fun and I'm excited to make my dreams come true."