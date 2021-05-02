    NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers for Russell Wilson Trade Floated by NFL Exec

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 2, 2021

    Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers talks to Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson after an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 17-9. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
    Mike Roemer/Associated Press

    The Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers have been steadfast in saying they have no plans to trade their respective franchise quarterbacks.

    But what if they traded Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers for each other?

    One executive posited the possibility with ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, he said Sunday on SportsCenter:

    "Now here's a complete wild card in Seattle. Now, we know [Aaron Rodgers] is not going to the 49ers; let's stay in the NFC West. One exec I talked to floated Seattle, just because John Schneider, the GM, has long-standing ties in Green Bay, and it's clear he's been unafraid to talk about Russell Wilson's future with other teams as a potential trade. He talked to Cleveland a few years ago, has flirted with draft picks. Things were tenuous a few months ago; he talked to the Bears.

    "And so, really anything can be on the table with this sort of team that's a wild card. Now, Russell Wilson and the Seahawks are in a much better place; they've smoothed some things out. Pete Carroll and Russel Wilson have talked. They've gotten some good free-agency pickups and draft capital, so Wilson's happy right now. But would there be a better player-for-player swap than Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers? Probably not."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

