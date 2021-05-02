The Real Winners and Losers from UFC on ESPN 23

1 of 7

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Every time he was hurt, Dominick Reyes rallied.

Until he couldn’t.

The former two-time light heavyweight title challenger was rendered instantly unconscious by the point of Jiri Prochazka’s spinning left elbow, toppling face-first to the canvas to end Saturday’s show in what’s sure to be one of the year’s most memorable knockouts.

The official end came at 4:29 of Round 2.

It was the third spinning back elbow KO in UFC history and the 13th straight overall victory for Prochazka, who turned down an initial offer to make an octagonal debut until he felt he was ready for the world-class competition.

He finally arrived with a second-round KO win at UFC 251 last summer on Fight Island, then took on Reyes, who’d won 12 straight himself before consecutive losses to Jon Jones and Jan Blachowicz in title fights at 205 pounds.

“Everything he throws is with maximum intensity and maximum power,” Bisping said. “And he put it on Dominick Reyes tonight.”

The Czech Republic product had the better of the violence through the first nine minutes, frequently wobbling Reyes with a variety of strikes but also taking a number of counter shots upon charging in to continue his own flurries. In fact, Prochazka shook off the effects of a hard left and escaped from a guillotine choke attempt early in the second, then regained his feet and drove Reyes back to the fence.

He grazed Reyes’ chin with an overhand right elbow, then paused only a moment before spinning and catching his foe clean with the left elbow. Reyes fell straight to the floor and referee Herb Dean immediately waved off the fight as cage-side physicians came in to tend to the stricken fighter.

Reyes regained consciousness and was sitting within a few minutes.

“It was a very nice fight. I just want to show the beauty of the art,” Prochazka said. “I’m learning still from fight to fight.”

UFC president Dana White said earlier in the week that Saturday’s winner would fight the winner of the upcoming title bout between Blachowicz and Glover Teixiera, a match Prochazka is eager to make.

“I’m ready,” he said. “I’m ready. Let’s do that.”