    Kentucky Derby Results 2021: Race Highlights, Video Replay and Reaction

    Alex Ballentine@Ballentine_AlexFeatured ColumnistMay 2, 2021

    John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit, right, leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot Rod Charlie and Luis Saez on Essential Quality to win the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

    The 147th running of the Kentucky Derby offered a surprising winner in Medina Spirit another victory for Bob Baffert and a hotly contested race over the course of just over two minutes. 

    In short, it was everything you hope for from the American Classic. 

    NBC Sports posted the video replay of Medina Spirit's surprising win:

    Medina Spirit might have had the advantage of the legendary Baffert in his corner but he was far from a favorite. The winning colt who was sold as a yearling for just $1,000 came off at 12-1 odds (bet $100 to win $1,200).

    That distinction went to Essential Quality at 5-2 with Rock Your World (9-2) and Hot Rod Charlie (5-1) not too far behind. They finished fourth, third and 17th respectively. 

    Here's a look at how the 20-horse field fared in the Run for the Roses. 

    2021 Kentucky Derby Finishing Order and Payout

    1. Medina Spirit (Zedan Racing Stables Inc; John Velazquez): $1.86 million

    2. Mandaloun (Juddmonte Farms [Khalid Abdullah]; Florent Geroux): $600,000

    3. Hot Rod Charlie (Roadrunner Racing, Boat Racing, LLC and Strauss Bros Racing; Flavien Prat): $300,000

    4. Essential Quality (Godolphin, LLC; Luis Saez): $150,000

    5. O Besos (Bernard, L. Barrett, Tagg Team Racing and West Point Thoroughbreds; Marcelino Pedroza): $90,000

    6. Midnight Bourbon 

    7. Keepmeinmind 

    8. Helium 

    9. Known Agenda 

    10. Highly Motivated 

    11. Sainthood 

    12. Like The King 

    13. Bourbonic 

    14. Hidden Stash 

    15. Brooklyn Strong 

    16. Super Stock 

    17. Rock Your World

    18. Dynamic One

    19. Soup and Sandwich 

    20. King Fury (Scratched)

    Reaction

    This race was primarily about two things: Bob Baffert's legendary status and the underdog story of Medina Spirit. 

    Heading into the race Baffert said he thought his colt was "a cut below" the top horses. San Felipe Stakes winner Life is Good was the most hyped horse in Baffert's stable this year but he was unable to be in the field due to an ankle injury. 

    It's the second year in a row that Baffert's "backup horse" won the American Classic. 

    Jockey John Velazquez deserves some of the credit too. He put his trust in letting Medina Spirit run early and the horse responded by nearly going wire to wire with the lead. 

    According to ESPN Stats and Info, both Baffert and Velazquez etched their name in the history books. 

    Baffert was certainly soaking in the moment:

    Darren Rovell provided some background to Medina Spirit's rise to stardom. There wasn't much competition to buy him as a yearling:

    Where there is the thrill of victory there is always the agony of defeat, though. Famed bettor Mattress Mack reportedly put $2.4 million on Essential Quality and we all got to see what it looks like to lose that kind of money in around two minutes:

    Jay Privman of Daily Racing Form broke down some of the action and where it went wrong for Rock Your World and Known Agenda, two horses who had especially rough trips. 

    Now the focus shifts over to the Preakness which is set to happen on May 15. Medina Spirit certainly won't be overlooked there. The 1 3/16th-mile race figures to play into his speed quite well but challengers new and old will meet him there. 

    His win at the Derby gives him the opportunity to run for history over the next few weeks. 

