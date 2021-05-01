    Video: Chiefs Fan Proposes to Girlfriend at NFL Draft During Trey Smith Pick

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIMay 1, 2021

    An image of Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey is displayed on a screen after a second-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs at the NFL football draft Friday, April 30, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    David Dermer/Associated Press

    After a year of no stadium marriage proposals, one Kansas City Chiefs fan decided to bring the practice back to pro sports in a new way Saturday.

    While announcing the team's selection of Tennessee guard Trey Smith with the No. 226 overall pick, the Chiefs fan pulled out what appeared to be a Ring Pop, quoted the film Deadpool and got down on one knee for his own life-changing draft moment. 

    The ploy worked perfectly for the two now-engaged KC fans.

    They even got a shoutout from Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds—who got in a back-handed compliment in true Deadpool fashion. 

    The draft stage in Cleveland might not be as special as Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri, but it brought with it all the same magic Saturday. 

    Related

      Reviewing This Year's Best Picks 📝

      Looking back at the best selections of the 2021 NFL Draft ➡️

      Reviewing This Year's Best Picks 📝
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Reviewing This Year's Best Picks 📝

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report

      Steelers Draft 260-Lb Punter

      Pittsburgh takes Pressley Harvin out of Georgia Tech at No. 254 overall in the seventh round

      Steelers Draft 260-Lb Punter
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Steelers Draft 260-Lb Punter

      NFL.com
      via NFL.com

      Trey Smith Scouting Report

      Trey Smith Scouting Report
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Trey Smith Scouting Report

      BR NFL Scouting Department
      via Bleacher Report

      Watson May Not Play This Year

      Adam Schefter says people in league circles believe Texans QB could miss full 2021 season amid sexual assault lawsuits

      Watson May Not Play This Year
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Watson May Not Play This Year

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report