Video: Chiefs Fan Proposes to Girlfriend at NFL Draft During Trey Smith Pick

David Dermer/Associated Press

After a year of no stadium marriage proposals, one Kansas City Chiefs fan decided to bring the practice back to pro sports in a new way Saturday.

While announcing the team's selection of Tennessee guard Trey Smith with the No. 226 overall pick, the Chiefs fan pulled out what appeared to be a Ring Pop, quoted the film Deadpool and got down on one knee for his own life-changing draft moment.

The ploy worked perfectly for the two now-engaged KC fans.

They even got a shoutout from Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds—who got in a back-handed compliment in true Deadpool fashion.

The draft stage in Cleveland might not be as special as Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri, but it brought with it all the same magic Saturday.