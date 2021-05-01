    Urban Meyer Says Jaguars Wanted Kadarius Toney in Draft: 'Broke Our Heart'

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 1, 2021

    IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS - Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach, Urban Meyer, addresses the assembled sailors to show appreciation for their service on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, aboard the USS Delbert D. Black at Naval Station Mayport, Fla. (Logan Bowles/Jacksonville Jaguars via AP Images)
    Logan Bowles/Associated Press

    Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer told ESPN on Friday that an unnamed player who went off the NFL draft board before the Jags' selection at No. 25 overall Thursday "broke our heart."

    On Saturday, Meyer confirmed to reporters that the player the Jags coveted was Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who went No. 20 to the New York Giants.

    "He's a human highlight reel," Meyer said.

    Meyer isn't wrong, with NFL Network's Nate Burleson breaking down some of Toney's film on Friday.

    The Jaguars ended up choosing Clemson running back Travis Etienne, who will now reunite with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The Tigers' backfield duo dominated NCAA football together for three seasons, reaching two national title games and winning one championship. They'll now look to excel in the NFL as well for a Jacksonville team looking to improve from a 1-15 season last year.

    As for Toney, he joins a Giants team that now sports Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton and him as the top four wideouts.

    The Giants are looking to improve from a 6-10 season that saw them finish top 10 in defense but No. 31 in scoring offense. Toney's explosiveness should only help New York as it looks to win the NFC East for the first time in 10 years.

