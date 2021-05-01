Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers Among Sports Stars Attending 2021 Kentucky Derby

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Few events in recent years have brought out a horde of elite pro athletes like the Kentucky Derby has.

With fans allowed back at Churchill Downs in 2021 after the coronavirus forced it to prohibit spectators last year, a number of stars have already begun making appearances at the famed Louisville track on Saturday.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers—fresh off hosting Jeopardy! and throwing his franchise into disarray—broke out a pastel shirt and white shoes for his time in Kentucky, while reigning Super Bowl champion Tom Brady showed up to the track looking like a Frank Sinatra impersonator.

It's not the first time Brady has appeared at Churchill Downs, either.

The QB made a memorable trip to the Derby with his then-New England Patriots teammates in 2017 before returning for the event in 2019 with Baker Mayfield and Jacoby Brissett.

Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim and his wife, Juli, also returned to the Derby this week after meeting at the event 27 years ago.

As the grandstands continue to fill up in Kentucky, it's becoming harder to avoid the star power making the trip to Louisville.

It appears even pro athletes missed sitting at sporting events.