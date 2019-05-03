Look: Baker Mayfield, Tom Brady, More Pose for Photo at 2019 Kentucky Derby

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, Cleveland Browns signal-caller Baker Mayfield and others didn't wait until Saturday to drink mint juleps and dress their best at Churchill Downs, the home of the Kentucky Derby.

Per an Instagram post from ex-Patriot and current Indianapolis Colts backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett (h/t Charlie Clifford of WISH-TV), a group of current and former Pats plus Mayfield posed for a Friday picture on site:

Per Justin Leger of NBC Sports, Brissett, Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman, former Pats center Dan Koppen and ex-New England long snapper Lonnie Paxton were present as well.

Brady and some of his current and former teammates have appeared at the Kentucky Derby before, most recently in 2017.

Mayfield is a new addition to the crew: He got to know Brady while filming their scene in the NFL 100 commercial, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

The Derby post time is scheduled for 6:50 p.m. ET. NBC will televise the race, which features 5-1 co-favorites Tacitus and Improbable.