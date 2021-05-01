    Sam Ehlinger Drafted by Colts: Indianapolis' Updated Depth Chart After Round 6

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 1, 2021

    Texas' Sam Ehlinger (11) looks to pass against West Virginia during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
    Chuck Burton/Associated Press

    The Indianapolis Colts selected Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger with the No. 218 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft Saturday.

    Here's a look at how the Colts' depth chart may shake out with Ehlinger in the mix.

          

    Colts' Offensive Depth Chart

    QB: Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger, Jalen Morton

    RB: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Marlon Mack, Jordan Wilkins

    WR 1: T.Y. Hilton

    WR 2: Michael Pittman Jr.

    WR 3: Parris Campbell, Zach Pascal, J.J. Nelson

    TE: Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson

    LT: Sam Tevi, Julie'n Davenport, Elijah Nkansah

    LG: Quenton Nelson, Chris Reed, Will Holden

    C: Ryan Kelly, Joey Hunt, Jake Eldrenkamp

    RG: Mark Glowinski, Danny Pinter, Casey Tucker

    RT: Braden Smith, Carter O'Donnell, Jake Benzinger

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.

                     

    Breakdown

    Ehlinger, a four-year starter in Austin, completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 94 touchdowns (27 interceptions) and 7.7 yards per pass attempt. He added 1,903 rushing yards and 33 more scores on the ground.

    Texas finished in the Top 25 of the Associated Press poll in each of its final three seasons, with a high of No. 9 in 2018 following a Sugar Bowl win over Georgia to close the year.

    Despite mostly productive (but sometimes inconsistent) work at Texas, Ehlinger was not highly touted as an NFL draft prospect coming out of college.

    The B/R NFL Scouting Dept. ranked Ehlinger 14th among quarterback prospects in this year's draft and No. 267 overall. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com projected that being a "career backup looks like [Ehlinger's] ceiling."

    Dane Brugler of The Athletic ranked Ehlinger 10th among 2021 draft signal-callers, closing his summary on the former Texas star as follows: "Overall, Ehlinger is not an anticipation thrower and his pocket presence leaves a lot to be desired, but his competitive toughness and dual-threat ability give him a chance to be a backup in the right situation, similar in ways to [Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts'] evaluation in the 2020 NFL draft."

    Indianapolis just traded for Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who will be the team's starter as he looks to rejuvenate his career under former Philadelphia offensive coordinator (and current Colts head coach) Frank Reich. Wentz shined under Reich's tutelage in 2017 and was considered an NFL MVP candidate before suffering a knee injury that ended his season prematurely. Thanks in part to Wentz's efforts, though, the Eagles went on to win the Super Bowl.

    Ehlinger's ceiling in Indianapolis is likely as the backup quarterback, although former Washington and Georgia signal-caller Jacob Eason, whom the Colts took in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft, would figure to have the inside track as Wentz's primary understudy. The door is open for Ehlinger to be QB3, though, as he works to develop and carve a niche out in the NFL.

    Related

      Will Fries Scouting Report

      Will Fries Scouting Report
      Indianapolis Colts logo
      Indianapolis Colts

      Will Fries Scouting Report

      BR NFL Scouting Department
      via Bleacher Report

      Mike Strachan Scouting Report

      Mike Strachan Scouting Report
      Indianapolis Colts logo
      Indianapolis Colts

      Mike Strachan Scouting Report

      BR NFL Scouting Department
      via Bleacher Report

      Sam Ehlinger Scouting Report

      Sam Ehlinger Scouting Report
      Indianapolis Colts logo
      Indianapolis Colts

      Sam Ehlinger Scouting Report

      BR NFL Scouting Department
      via Bleacher Report

      Watson May Not Play This Year

      Adam Schefter says people in league circles believe Texans QB could miss full 2021 season amid sexual assault lawsuits

      Watson May Not Play This Year
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Watson May Not Play This Year

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report