Sam Ehlinger Drafted by Colts: Indianapolis' Updated Depth Chart After Round 6

The Indianapolis Colts selected Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger with the No. 218 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft Saturday.

Here's a look at how the Colts' depth chart may shake out with Ehlinger in the mix.

Colts' Offensive Depth Chart

QB: Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger, Jalen Morton

RB: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Marlon Mack, Jordan Wilkins

WR 1: T.Y. Hilton

WR 2: Michael Pittman Jr.

WR 3: Parris Campbell, Zach Pascal, J.J. Nelson

TE: Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson

LT: Sam Tevi, Julie'n Davenport, Elijah Nkansah

LG: Quenton Nelson, Chris Reed, Will Holden

C: Ryan Kelly, Joey Hunt, Jake Eldrenkamp

RG: Mark Glowinski, Danny Pinter, Casey Tucker

RT: Braden Smith, Carter O'Donnell, Jake Benzinger

Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.

Breakdown

Ehlinger, a four-year starter in Austin, completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 94 touchdowns (27 interceptions) and 7.7 yards per pass attempt. He added 1,903 rushing yards and 33 more scores on the ground.

Texas finished in the Top 25 of the Associated Press poll in each of its final three seasons, with a high of No. 9 in 2018 following a Sugar Bowl win over Georgia to close the year.

Despite mostly productive (but sometimes inconsistent) work at Texas, Ehlinger was not highly touted as an NFL draft prospect coming out of college.

The B/R NFL Scouting Dept. ranked Ehlinger 14th among quarterback prospects in this year's draft and No. 267 overall. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com projected that being a "career backup looks like [Ehlinger's] ceiling."

Dane Brugler of The Athletic ranked Ehlinger 10th among 2021 draft signal-callers, closing his summary on the former Texas star as follows: "Overall, Ehlinger is not an anticipation thrower and his pocket presence leaves a lot to be desired, but his competitive toughness and dual-threat ability give him a chance to be a backup in the right situation, similar in ways to [Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts'] evaluation in the 2020 NFL draft."

Indianapolis just traded for Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who will be the team's starter as he looks to rejuvenate his career under former Philadelphia offensive coordinator (and current Colts head coach) Frank Reich. Wentz shined under Reich's tutelage in 2017 and was considered an NFL MVP candidate before suffering a knee injury that ended his season prematurely. Thanks in part to Wentz's efforts, though, the Eagles went on to win the Super Bowl.

Ehlinger's ceiling in Indianapolis is likely as the backup quarterback, although former Washington and Georgia signal-caller Jacob Eason, whom the Colts took in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft, would figure to have the inside track as Wentz's primary understudy. The door is open for Ehlinger to be QB3, though, as he works to develop and carve a niche out in the NFL.