9 Free Agents Who Can Fill Remaining Holes After 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 9

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The 2021 NFL draft may be over, but each teams' quest to put their best roster on the field by the time the season kicks off on Sept. 9 rolls on.

Before the weekend, teams were able to address a need through the draft. With all seven rounds officially in the books, the opportunities to improve their roster now exclusively lie in free agency again.

Most of the big names have already signed. We are far from the first wave of free agency, so the players still available don't come without risk.

Whether your team missed out on a blindside protector, some pass rush help or an offensive weapon for your quarterback there are still some players out there who can at least serve as a one-year bridge or a high-upside solution.

Now that the draft is over, these nine players should get some calls sooner rather than later.