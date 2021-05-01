Francis Ngannou Slams Jon Jones on Twitter: 'You're a Decision Fighter'

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

The war of words between UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones continued on social media Saturday.

Ngannou called Jones a "decision fighter" in his latest replies:

Although rumors of a clash between two of UFC's biggest draws has been rumored for a while, nothing has come to fruition. On The Bill Simmons Podcast in late April (via The Athletic), UFC President Dana White said he was prepared to move on to a rematch between Ngannou and Derrick Lewis instead.

Jones caused a stir earlier this week, however, when he announced he'd parted ways with his longtime management company after 11 years. It raised questions about whether he was seeking new representation that could work with UFC on a deal to get him back in the Octagon.

The 33-year-old New York native hasn't fought since a February 2020 win over Dominick Reyes because of a contract dispute with the promotion. He vacated the light heavyweight belt in August.

Ngannou, who defeated Stipe Miocic to win the heavyweight title in March, remains without a locked-in opponent for his first title defense despite White's comments about Lewis. So it's possible Jones could still swoop in to take on the opportunity.

The hype is already starting to build because of their Twitter exchange over the past few days, and there's no doubt a fight between them would attract plenty of interest.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

As for Ngannou's claim that Jones is a "decision fighter," 16 of Bones' 26 career wins have come by knockout or submission, but his last three victories all came by decision, so perhaps that's a hint of truth about the remark.

Hopefully, the trash talk eventually moves from the internet realm to the real world.