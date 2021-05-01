NFL Draft 2021: Team-by-Team Analysis and Grades for Rounds 1-3 Results

0 of 5

David Dermer/Associated Press

Over the course of Thursday and Friday, the NFL has seen an influx of talented young players via the 2021 draft. Some teams have been more active than others—and some teams have drafted better than others too. But in all, the landscape of the league is different than it was prior to Thursday.

It's not over yet, either. The draft will conclude Saturday, when the final four rounds take place in Cleveland. Sometimes, players who are taken on the third day end up going on to have successful NFL careers. Or they could even turn into stars, such as former sixth-round pick Tom Brady.

Here's a look at the draft results through the first three rounds, as well as grades for how each of the league's 32 teams has fared to this point.