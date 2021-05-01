Jon Jones Calls out UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou on Twitter

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and current heavyweight title holder Frances Ngannou have been jawing back and forth on Twitter in recent days, which continued Saturday.

Jones, 33, is moving up to the heavyweight division after years of dominance at light heavyweight. He's gone 26-1 (one no-contest) in his professional career, with his only loss coming via disqualification for illegal downward elbows in 2009 to Matt Hamill. Otherwise, he's defeated every man he's faced in the Octagon.

Ngannou won the heavyweight belt off Stipe Miocic via second-round knockout at UFC 260 in March. He had previously lost to Miocic in a heavyweight title fight back in Jan. 2018 at UFC 220.

The 34-year-old is on a roll now, however, winning five straight to go to 16-3 overall and finding himself atop the heavyweight rankings.

Jones has his sights set on him, though, and an epic match between the two fighters likely awaits.