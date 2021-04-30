    Steelers' Najee Harris: I Can Do Everything Le'Veon Bell Did, If Not Better

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 1, 2021

    National Team running back Najee Harris of Alabama (22) walks to the sideline during the National team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
    Rusty Costanza/Associated Press

    The Pittsburgh Steelers ground game hasn't been the same since Le'Veon Bell's falling out with the organization.

    Najee Harris hopes to change that.

    The Steelers' first-round pick said Friday he feels he can do what Bell did—and then some.

    "I feel like I can do all of that stuff, if not better," Harris said, per Ed Bouchette of The Athletic.

    Bell was unique because the Steelers could line him up in the backfield or move him out to the slot. A three-time Pro Bowler, Bell topped 1,800 total yards three times and recorded 75-plus receptions in three of his final four seasons with Pittsburgh.

    Harris, like Bell, combines elite size and patience with soft hands. He recorded 43 receptions for 425 yards and four touchdowns last season in addition to 1,466 rushing yards and 26 scores.

    The Alabama product is the first running back the Steelers selected in the first round since they chose Rashard Mendenhall out of Illinois in 2008. Bell was a second-round pick out of Michigan State in 2013.

