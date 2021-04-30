WWE's The Miz Predicts Browns Will Go to Super Bowl During NFL Draft Live Stream

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

WWE Superstar and Cleveland area native The Miz is throwing his chips to the middle of the table: The Browns are headed to the Super Bowl.

The two-time WWE Grand Slam champion made an appearance on the NFL's draft-a-thon Friday and said he's ready for Cleveland to reach the "promised land."

"We don't even need anybody in the draft. We fixed everything in free agency. We are ready to go," he said during the broadcast.

DraftKings Sportsbook lists the Browns at 16-1 to win Super Bowl LVI, tied with the Green Bay Packers for the seventh-best odds.

Cleveland added safety John Johnson III and cornerback Troy Hill on multiyear deals and defensive ends Takkarist McKinley and Jadeveon Clowney, defensive tackle Malik Jackson and linebacker Anthony Walker on one-year deals.

The Browns also added Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II with their first-round pick Thursday night. With defense being the major area of concern for the Browns, The Miz was certainly correct in pointing out that they addressed their top needs.

We'll have to see if his belief in his team is on the money.

