    WWE's The Miz Predicts Browns Will Go to Super Bowl During NFL Draft Live Stream

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 30, 2021

    WWE Superstars Mike
    Evan Agostini/Associated Press

    WWE Superstar and Cleveland area native The Miz is throwing his chips to the middle of the table: The Browns are headed to the Super Bowl.

    The two-time WWE Grand Slam champion made an appearance on the NFL's draft-a-thon Friday and said he's ready for Cleveland to reach the "promised land."

    "We don't even need anybody in the draft. We fixed everything in free agency. We are ready to go," he said during the broadcast.

    DraftKings Sportsbook lists the Browns at 16-1 to win Super Bowl LVI, tied with the Green Bay Packers for the seventh-best odds.

    Cleveland added safety John Johnson III and cornerback Troy Hill on multiyear deals and defensive ends Takkarist McKinley and Jadeveon Clowney, defensive tackle Malik Jackson and linebacker Anthony Walker on one-year deals.

    The Browns also added Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II with their first-round pick Thursday night. With defense being the major area of concern for the Browns, The Miz was certainly correct in pointing out that they addressed their top needs.

    We'll have to see if his belief in his team is on the money.

       

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

    Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

    21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

    Related

      Updated Browns Depth Chart After Drafting LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

      Updated Browns Depth Chart After Drafting LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
      Cleveland Browns logo
      Cleveland Browns

      Updated Browns Depth Chart After Drafting LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Scouting Report for Browns

      Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Scouting Report for Browns
      Cleveland Browns logo
      Cleveland Browns

      Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Scouting Report for Browns

      BR NFL Scouting Department
      via Bleacher Report

      Day 2 Grades for Every Pick 🔠

      We're grading each pick as they come in. Tap to see how your team is drafting 👉

      Day 2 Grades for Every Pick 🔠
      Cleveland Browns logo
      Cleveland Browns

      Day 2 Grades for Every Pick 🔠

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      Lawrence Jersey Breaks Record

      Trevor Lawrence doubled Joe Burrow’s old record of most jerseys sold on Fanatics on the first night (Action Network)

      Lawrence Jersey Breaks Record
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Lawrence Jersey Breaks Record

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report