Rashod Bateman: I Can Bring Everything Lamar Jackson Needs to Ravens Offense

Rashod Bateman: I Can Bring Everything Lamar Jackson Needs to Ravens OffenseApril 30, 2021
The Baltimore Ravens selected Minnesota wideout Rashod Bateman with the No. 27 overall pick in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night, and the receiver plans to make star quarterback Lamar Jackson's life easier.
"Everything he needs," Bateman told reporters when asked what he would do to help Jackson. "I feel like I'm an all-around receiver, proved I can play inside and in the slot. At the same time, I just want to be what's best for him, what's best for the team. Whatever position that may be, I'm happy to fill that role."
