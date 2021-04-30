    Rashod Bateman: I Can Bring Everything Lamar Jackson Needs to Ravens Offense

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 30, 2021

    Images of Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman are displayed on stage after he was chosen by the Baltimore Ravens with the 27th pick in the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press

    The Baltimore Ravens selected Minnesota wideout Rashod Bateman with the No. 27 overall pick in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night, and the receiver plans to make star quarterback Lamar Jackson's life easier.

    "Everything he needs," Bateman told reporters when asked what he would do to help Jackson. "I feel like I'm an all-around receiver, proved I can play inside and in the slot. At the same time, I just want to be what's best for him, what's best for the team. Whatever position that may be, I'm happy to fill that role."

                      

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

