Jaguars' GM on Tim Tebow: 'We'll Worry About That When the Draft Is Over'

The Jacksonville Jaguars have put a possible Tim Tebow signing on the back burner.

"He did come in for a workout several weeks ago or whatever that was," general manager Trent Baalke said, per John Reid of the Florida Times-Union. "He worked out as a tight end and that's the position he'll be playing. Right now, where it stands, we're going to get through the draft and our whole focus, quite honestly, has been on the draft. We'll worry about that when the draft is over."

Frankly, it seems like a stretch for Tebow to make the roster at 33 years old.

Not only is Jacksonville in rebuilding mode after going 1-15 last season and likely going younger after drafting quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick, but the Florida product also has not appeared in an NFL game since 2012.

He completed just 47.9 percent of his passes during three seasons with the Denver Broncos and New York Jets, was released by the New England Patriots during training camp in 2013 and did not make the Philadelphia Eagles' roster in 2015.

Still, there is a connection in place when it comes to the Jaguars.

Tebow won two national championships and a Heisman Trophy with the Florida Gators while playing for new Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer. Meyer is also going to be neighbors with Tebow in Jacksonville.

A switch to tight end also figures to give him more of a chance to see the field after he struggled under center, but he was a quarterback throughout his collegiate and professional career.

For now, the Jaguars will stay focused on the draft before making any decisions on Tebow.