Urban Meyer Buys $2.15M Mansion; Neighbors with Tim Tebow amid Tryout Rumors

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer recently bought a home in Jacksonville, Florida, and he's very familiar with one of his neighbors.

The Jacksonville Daily Record's Katie Garwood reported Wednesday a $2.15 million home in South Jacksonville's Glen Kernan Golf and Country Club was purchased in the name of the Shelley Jean Meyer Revocable Trust on April 16. The name on the trust is Meyer's wife. Among the nearby residents is former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow.

Meyer coached Tebow for four seasons with the Gators. Together, they collected two national championships, and Tebow was the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner.

Their Jacksonville reunion may extend to Meyer's new gig with the Jaguars.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tebow requested to try out with the team at tight end this offseason. According to Schefter, he worked out with Jaguars tight ends coach Tyler Bowen, but the team hasn't made any decisions.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported "there has been at least some discussion of him signing."