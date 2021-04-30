    Suns Rumors: Mikal Bridges' Next Contract Expected to 'Approach' $20M Annually

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 30, 2021

    Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) against the Detroit Pistons during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    Matt York/Associated Press

    Contract extension negotiations between the Phoenix Suns and forward Mikal Bridges are reportedly expected to "approach" $20 million per season this summer.

    ESPN's Zach Lowe reported the Suns could be facing a "money crunch" once the extensions for Bridges and DeAndre Ayton kick in, along with a potential new contract for Chris Paul

          

