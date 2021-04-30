Suns Rumors: Mikal Bridges' Next Contract Expected to 'Approach' $20M Annually

Matt York/Associated Press

Contract extension negotiations between the Phoenix Suns and forward Mikal Bridges are reportedly expected to "approach" $20 million per season this summer.

ESPN's Zach Lowe reported the Suns could be facing a "money crunch" once the extensions for Bridges and DeAndre Ayton kick in, along with a potential new contract for Chris Paul.

