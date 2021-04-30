Fever's Kysre Gondrezick, Adidas Agree to Multiyear Endorsement Contract

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Indiana Fever rookie Kysre Gondrezick has agreed to an endorsement contract with Adidas.

Per ESPN's Nick DePaula, Adidas will sign Gondrezick to a multiyear shoe deal that is expected to give her a "lead role as the face of the next generation" of basketball for the company.

A two-year starter at West Virginia University, Gondrezick was named to the All-Big 12 first team as a redshirt senior in 2020-21. She averaged 19.5 points on 36.4 percent three-point shooting and 4.5 assists per game in 28 starts.

After declaring for the WNBA draft in March, Gondrezick was selected No. 4 overall by the Fever. She joins a backcourt that already features Kelsey Mitchell, Tiffany Mitchell and Julie Allemand.

Gondrezick will be tasked with helping turn around an Indiana franchise that has finished under .500 and hasn't made the playoffs in each of the past four seasons.

The Fever will begin the 2021 season on May 14 against the New York Liberty at the Barclays Center.