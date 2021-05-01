UFC Vegas 25: Reyes vs. Prochazka Odds, Schedule, Predictions

0 of 4

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Dominick Reyes and Jiri Prochazka are set to headline the latest card from the UFC's APEX Facility in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

In a post-Jon Jones world, the light heavyweight division feels as open as ever. Jan Blachowicz denied a takeover from middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, but we have yet to see the Polish champion defend the belt against a career light heavyweight.

Reyes appeared to be the heir apparent. After a hard-fought battle with Jones in February 2020, he was given the first crack at the vacant belt but was stunned by Blachowicz. Now, he draws another heavy-hitting European in Prochazka in what could be a light heavyweight title eliminator.

The rest of the card features an interesting array of emerging contenders and UFC veterans. The card isn't likely to draw the greatest ratings, but it should produce some high-quality scraps.

Here's a look at the complete offering with the latest odds and predictions for the biggest fights.