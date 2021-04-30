Kentucky Derby Field 2021: Pinpointing Contenders from All Horses and Jockeys

0 of 3

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The 2021 Kentucky Derby field contains 20 horses, but there are only a few three-year-olds that can actually win the race.

That is reflected in the odds throughout the field, as only four contenders sit at 8-1 or lower on the morning line.

Essential Quality comes into Churchill Downs with the best resume, including a triumph at the Breeders' Cup juvenile in November.

At 2-1, Essential Quality still carries value on the betting line, but his price may dip on Saturday depending on how much action comes in on him.

Rock Your World, Hot Rod Charlie and Known Agenda are the other top horses in the field. If you do not want to bet on Essential Quality, one of those horses is worth the winning play since only one winner in the last seven years won with longer odds than 12-1.